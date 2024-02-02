Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Reports Fiscal First Quarter Amid Portfolio Challenges

Yesterday, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation convened a conference call to discuss the financial performance of its first fiscal quarter. Key executives, including CEO and CIO Armen Panossian, President Matt Pendo, CFO and Treasurer Chris McKown, and others took part in the discussion.

Key Financial Details

The company reported a net income of $10.5 million, with per-share earnings of 57 cents, which fell short of Wall Street expectations. The company's total investment income was $98.0 million, while the adjusted net investment income stood at $44.2 million.

The net asset value per share was reported at $19.14. Despite the slight dip in the adjusted net investment income (NII) per share, the company managed to secure $370.3 million in new investment commitments, indicating a net portfolio growth amidst the uncertain economy.

Portfolio Challenges and Non-Accruals

However, it wasn't a smooth sail for Oaktree. The company faced performance challenges with four of its portfolio companies. This led to an uptick in non-accrual investments, which increased to 4.2% at fair value and 5.9% at cost. Despite these challenges, the executives expressed confidence in managing the situation and maintaining overall credit quality.

Investment Environment and Dividend

The executives noted that the investment environment was favorable, with higher interest rates and lender-friendly deal structures. The company's approach to risk management was also highlighted, with an increase in first lien investments and a decrease in second lien investments being reported. Despite the increase in non-accruals, the dividend was maintained at $0.55 per share, covered by the earnings.

The company's net asset value (NAV) per share did experience a decrease, tied to realized and unrealized losses on investments and a special distribution paid in December. However, strong investment activity was highlighted, proving the resilience of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation in these testing times.