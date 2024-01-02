en English
Business

NZDUSD Currency Pair: Decline and Future Outlook amid Market Uncertainties

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
NZDUSD Currency Pair: Decline and Future Outlook amid Market Uncertainties

The New Zealand dollar against the US dollar (NZDUSD) currency pair has been on a downward trend, recently breaking a significant technical support level— the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the December upward movement. This breach suggests a negative outlook for the NZDUSD pair, prompting traders to keep a close eye on the 0.62595 level.

Fluctuating Exchange Rates and Bullish Bias

Exchange rates of the NZDUSD pair have experienced various fluctuations, with some indicating a decrease and others showing a marginal increase. The current exchange rates range from 0.63482 to 1.32143, with changes ranging from -0.47% to 0.17%. Despite the recent decline, the NZDUSD pair is exhibiting a new bullish bias, potentially reaching a key support level at 0.6290. The positive scenario is expected to remain active, with the next target reaching 0.6425. However, a break below 0.6290 could lead to additional losses, testing the 0.6215 areas before any new attempt to rise.

Impact of Chinese Economic Data and Anticipated US Rate Cuts

In the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the NZD/USD pair edged lower, dropping 0.13% on the day. This move comes in response to weaker than expected Chinese economic data, including a decrease in the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Non-Manufacturing PMI. These factors have exerted pressure on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), leading to concerns about deflation in China, which could negatively impact the NZD/USD pair. Adding to this, the anticipation of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates in 2024 is expected to cap the downside of the pair.

Investor Sentiment Amid Market Uncertainty

Overall, the market is enveloped in uncertainty and cautious sentiment as investors monitor macroeconomic releases and anticipate potential rate cuts. The Australian Dollar also performed poorly against the US Dollar, whereas the Euro (EUR/USD) edged lower amidst cautious investor sentiment. Despite these changes, Bitcoin surged to its highest levels since April 2022, fuelled by optimism about the approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

Business Finance New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

