NZ Landlords Face $1.3M Unpaid Rent Crisis in Early 2023, Tribunal Struggles to Recover Losses

Landlords across New Zealand are grappling with a significant financial hit as unpaid rent totals nearly $1.3 million in the first two months of 2023. The Tenancy Tribunal's effort to address the issue through 684 decisions reveals only a partial recovery of the owed amounts, with many landlords left struggling.

Advertisment

Rising Rent Arrears Challenge

The spike in rent arrears has become a daunting challenge for property owners. Out of the Tribunal's decisions in January and February, 431 involved orders for rent arrears, showcasing a mixture of small and exorbitant sums owed by tenants. Cases ranged from $2,000 to over $30,000 in unpaid rent, highlighting the severe financial strain on landlords. A notable case involved an Auckland tenant owing $33,000 after just 21 days of falling behind, while another distressing scenario featured a deceased tenant discovered only after rent payments ceased.

Legal and Administrative Hurdles

Advertisment

Recovering the owed rent has proven to be an uphill battle due to legal and administrative hurdles. The Tenancy Tribunal, despite releasing numerous decisions, has facilitated only a fraction of the potential recoveries. Landlords face lengthy delays in tribunal hearings, complicating the situation further. Amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act, intended to help landlords, have not significantly eased the process. The act allows eviction after repeated late payments, but the procedural delays have dampened the intended effect.

Reliance on Bonds for Recovery

With the difficulty in recovering unpaid rent, landlords are increasingly relying on bonds. However, the bonds, capped at four weeks' rent, often cover just a portion of the total arrears. Landlords, like Frank Saxton with 40 years of experience, attribute the high arrears to poor management, but the systemic issues run deeper, involving legal rights awareness and procedural delays. The scenario leaves many property owners out of pocket, with some unable to recoup the significant financial losses.