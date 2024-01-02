Nykredit Realkredit A/S to Adjust Coupon Rates of Floating-Rate Bonds from January 2024

Effective from 4 January 2024, the Danish financial institution, Nykredit Realkredit A/S, will adjust the coupon rates of its floating-rate bonds. This adjustment is a routine operation reflecting the current market conditions and the bond issue terms. Coupon rates, a critical component of bond instruments, determine the interest that bondholders receive on their investment. The modification ensures that the interest rates on these bonds remain competitive, aligning with the prevailing economic environment.

Implications for Investors and Issuers

The process of adjusting coupon rates is of significant importance both to the issuer, Nykredit Realkredit A/S, and the investors. It influences the yield of the bonds and the cost of borrowing for the issuer. A change in coupon rates can affect the bond’s market price and the overall return that investors can expect from their bond investments.

Market Dynamics and Coupon Rate Adjustment

Regular adjustments of coupon rates are common practice in the financial industry. They reflect the dynamic nature of financial markets, responding to fluctuations in interest rates and economic conditions. By adjusting its coupon rates, Nykredit Realkredit A/S ensures its bonds remain attractive investment options, keeping pace with market evolution.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has announced the fixing of coupon rates effective from 4 January 2024 for their floating-rate bonds. The new coupon rates will apply from 4 January 2024 to 4 April 2024, with the uncapped bond DK0030352398 having a new rate of 5.1190% pa. For further information, questions can be directed to Investor Relations or RikkeGredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations.