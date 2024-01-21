NVE Corporation Nears Ex-Dividend Date: Dividend Sustainability in Question

In four days, NVE Corporation will reach a pivotal moment for investors interested in its forthcoming dividend payout: its ex-dividend date. Those wishing to partake in the dividend distribution must secure their shares before January 26th as the dividend, set at a significant $1.00 per share, will be disbursed on February 28th.
The Trailing Yield and Total Payout
Over the past year, NVE has made a total payout of $4.00 per share. This amounts to a trailing yield of 5.2%, considering the corporation's current share price of $77.35. However, beneath this seemingly attractive yield lies a potential issue of sustainability.
Questionable Sustainability of Dividend
Last year, NVE used 90% of its earnings to cover dividend payments. This high payout ratio could potentially restrict the company's ability to reinvest and heighten the vulnerability of the dividend if the corporation were to experience a decrease in earnings. Furthermore, NVE's dividend consumed 100% of its free cash flow, a clear sign that the company may lack the necessary cash reserves to fund future dividends.
Steady Earnings Growth Yet High Payout Ratio
Despite these concerns, NVE has demonstrated a steady earnings growth of 9.2% over the past five years. This growth, however, is overshadowed by the anxieties raised by the high payout ratio in terms of free cash flow. Over a nine-year span, NVE's dividend payments have seen little change, remaining largely static.
Caution Advised for Potential Investors
Given the financial constraints and identified risk factors, potential investors should proceed with caution. The sustainability of NVE's dividend, under present conditions, is questionable at best. The ability of the company to maintain its dividend payouts, amidst these financial hurdles, remains to be seen.