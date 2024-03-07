Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Boosts Distribution Amid Saba Capital Pressure

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:NPFD) announced a significant distribution increase in February, closely following a previous raise in December 2023.

This strategic move comes amid aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and increasing pressure from Saba Capital Management, who recently acquired a 5.6% stake in the fund and is pushing for board changes to narrow NPFD's discount.

Strategic Distribution Increases

NPFD's decision to enhance its distribution not once but twice in a short span appears to be a tactical response to multiple factors. Firstly, it aims to alleviate the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes that have compelled many leveraged funds, including NPFD, to slash their distributions. Secondly, and perhaps more significantly, it seems to be a move to fend off Saba Capital's aggressive posture. By increasing the distribution, NPFD aims to make the fund more attractive to investors, potentially narrowing the discount to NAV and alleviating some of the activist's concerns.

Impact of Rate Hikes and Future Outlook

Since its inception right before the Fed commenced its rate hikes, NPFD has faced challenges, including higher borrowing costs and a need to adjust its leverage strategy. However, with expectations of rate cuts in the near future, there's optimism regarding reduced borrowing costs and improved fund performance. Despite the current distribution not being fully covered by net investment income (NII), any decrease in rates could enhance distribution coverage, offering a silver lining for NPFD's investors.

Portfolio Composition and Performance

NPFD's investment strategy focuses on variable rate preferred securities and other income-producing securities from high-quality, regulated companies. Despite the recent challenges and a higher total expense ratio due to leverage costs, the fund's diversified portfolio and strategic adjustments have allowed it to remain competitive. The recent distribution increases, along with a potential favorable shift in interest rates, could further enhance NPFD's attractiveness to investors looking for income and total return opportunities.

As NPFD navigates through these turbulent financial waters, the outcome of the tussle with Saba Capital and the impact of future Fed rate decisions will be crucial. With a strategic approach to distributions and portfolio management, NPFD aims to not only weather the storm but also capitalize on potential opportunities for growth and value enhancement for its shareholders.