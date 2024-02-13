Nuvama Wealth Management Nearly Doubles Net Profit to ₹178 Crore

In a remarkable financial turnaround, Nuvama Wealth Management, once known as Edelweiss Securities, reported a staggering near-double net profit of ₹178 crore for the December quarter. This significant leap from the ₹90 crore net profit of the previous year has sparked interest in the industry.
Drivers of Growth
The surge in net profit can be attributed to the company's strategic focus on expanding its fee-based businesses, along with a one-time income of ₹40 crore from the demerger of Edelweiss group's investment banking arm. This strategic move has proven to be a game-changer for Nuvama.
The company's revenue also showed an impressive growth of 38%, reaching ₹558 crore in the reviewed period. Despite a 21% rise in expenses to ₹328 crore, Nuvama managed to maintain a strong financial position.
AUM and Wealth Management
Nuvama's wealth management revenue saw an 18% increase, reaching ₹305 crore in the December quarter. The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹73,855 crore, reflecting an addition of ₹8,000 crore from the previous year.
In total, Nuvama Private manages an AUM of ₹1.68 lakh crore, marking a rise from ₹1.51 lakh crore in December 2022. This growth solidifies Nuvama's position as the second-largest player in the industry.
Expansion Plans and Joint Ventures
Looking ahead, Nuvama has ambitious plans to launch an offshore wealth platform in Dubai and Singapore in the coming quarters. This strategic move aims to tap into the lucrative international market and further expand the company's reach.
In addition, the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) joint venture with Cushman and Wakefield. This AIF aims to raise ₹3,000 crore and will further strengthen Nuvama's position in the market.
Ashish Kehair, Nuvama Group Managing Director & Chief Executive, expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance and its promising future. With a strong focus on growth and expansion, Nuvama Wealth Management is poised to make even greater strides in the financial industry.
Key Points:
- Nuvama Wealth Management reported a near-double net profit of ₹178 crore in the December quarter.
- Growth was driven by an expansion in fee-based businesses and a one-time income from the demerger of Edelweiss group's investment banking arm.
- The company's revenue rose by 38% to ₹558 crore, and expenses increased by 21% to ₹328 crore.
- Nuvama's wealth management revenue grew by 18% to ₹305 crore, with AUM reaching ₹73,855 crore.
- Nuvama plans to launch an offshore wealth platform in Dubai and Singapore and has received SEBI approval for an AIF joint venture with Cushman and Wakefield.