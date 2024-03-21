Nursery Crisis: Free Childcare Expansion Threatens Sustainability, Says Owner

Katryn Bennett, owner of Acorn Nursery in Somerton, Somerset, warns that the government's plan to extend free childcare to two-year-olds could jeopardize the sustainability of nurseries nationwide. The expansion, promising parents 15 hours of free childcare a week starting April, has sparked concerns among childcare providers about the economic viability of their operations. Bennett's petition against the policy has amassed over 23,000 signatures, reflecting widespread apprehension within the sector.

Financial Feasibility in Question

Bennett, with 25 years of experience in the childcare industry, highlights the growing disparity between the cost of providing care and the funding received from the government. Despite a 5% increase in the hourly funded rate, the minimum wage has risen by 10-21%, further straining nursery budgets. The upcoming policy to offer 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives from September 2025 compounds the issue, with Bennett fearing for the sector's future sustainability and job security. With a significant portion of her nursery's children already receiving 15 free hours, the extension to include two-year-olds exacerbates the funding shortfall, threatening the quality and availability of childcare.

Government Response and Industry Reaction

Despite the concerns voiced by Bennett and others in the childcare industry, the Department for Education remains optimistic about the childcare market's ability to accommodate the expansion. Citing an independent report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the department anticipates that the average funding rates for young children will surpass last year's market rates paid by parents. Additionally, a £500 million backing promises further increases in provider rates over the next two years. However, the response to Bennett's petition indicates a growing unease among childcare providers, who feel overlooked in the government's planning process.

The Road Ahead

As the deadline for parents to apply for free childcare for two-year-olds approaches, the debate over the policy's implications intensifies. Bennett hopes that the support garnered by her petition will prompt a reevaluation of the expansion's feasibility. The childcare sector stands at a crossroads, with providers like Bennett calling for a more sustainable approach to funding and government support. Without significant adjustments, the ambition to expand free childcare may lead to unintended consequences for nurseries and the families they serve.