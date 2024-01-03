en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nu Skin Enterprises Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation: A Comprehensive Financial Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
Nu Skin Enterprises Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation: A Comprehensive Financial Analysis

In a recent financial development, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., a prominent name in the Consumer Defensive sector, witnessed a notable stock price fluctuation on January 2, 2024. The company’s shares launched at $19.35, peaked at $20.75, and finally landed at $19.42, marking a significant day of trading. Over the preceding year, the share price oscillated between $16.15 and $45.55, reflecting the volatile nature of the stock market.

Financial Performance and Projections

In light of a long-term perspective, Nu Skin has experienced a 5-year decline in yearbook sales, marking a decrease of -4.00%. The company’s annual earnings per share also took a hit, dipping by -57.73%. Currently, the firm boasts a market float of $48.62 million and total outstanding shares of $49.50 million, while providing employment to 13,400 individuals. Nu Skin’s efficiency can be gauged by its gross margin of +68.39%, an operating margin of +7.16%, and a pretax margin of +4.00%.

Ownership and Transactions

Regarding ownership, insiders hold 1.59% of the company, with institutional ownership standing at 83.88%. Recent insider transactions reveal sales by company directors on December 26 and November 27. Nu Skin’s latest quarterly report exhibited an EPS of $0.56, which fell below the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company recorded a net margin of +4.71% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Analysts’ Predictions and Stock Volatility

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year and a long-term EPS growth of 6.81% over the next five years. The company’s financial indicators disclose a quick ratio of 0.94, a price to sales ratio of 0.50, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 26.35. Following the trend, the diluted EPS stands at 1.17, with upcoming projections of 0.13 in the next quarter and 2.12 in one year. The stock’s volatility over the past 14 days has been reported at 33.68%, with the 50-day Moving Average at $18.20 and the 200-day Moving Average at $27.66. Resistance and support levels are anticipated at $20.97-$22.50 and $19.44-$17.91, respectively.

Nu Skin Enterprises has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, commanding annual sales of $2,226 million, and an annual income of $104,780K. The company’s last quarter reported sales of $498,770K and an income of -$36,960K, indicating a challenging financial phase. Despite the hurdles, the company maintains a reputable position in the market, aiming for a brighter financial future.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Allianz SE Announces Tender Offer and New Notes Issuance in Strategic Financing Move

By Wojciech Zylm

SmartCella Appoints Dr. Nina Bauer as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate US Expansion

By Nitish Verma

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc Announces NAVs and Bank Debt Facilities

By Waqas Arain

US Venture Capital Activity Takes A Hit in 2023, Optimism For 2024 Rebound

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Minimalist Packaging: A Shift in Consumer Perception ...
@Business · 2 mins
The Rise of Minimalist Packaging: A Shift in Consumer Perception ...
heart comment 0
Company’s Misuse of Facial Recognition Technology Spurs FTC Action

By BNN Correspondents

Company's Misuse of Facial Recognition Technology Spurs FTC Action
Software Engineer Chronicles the Ten Toughest Interviews Among 22 Companies

By Salman Akhtar

Software Engineer Chronicles the Ten Toughest Interviews Among 22 Companies
Manchester City Council Tops Energy Expenditure Chart: Calls for Transparency Rise

By Shivani Chauhan

Manchester City Council Tops Energy Expenditure Chart: Calls for Transparency Rise
Citi Projects Next PLC to Surpass Q4 Sales Forecast Amid Caution Over Stock Valuation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Citi Projects Next PLC to Surpass Q4 Sales Forecast Amid Caution Over Stock Valuation
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
51 seconds
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
1 min
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
1 min
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
2 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
2 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
2 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
3 mins
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
3 mins
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
4 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
7 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app