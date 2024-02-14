NSW Government Mulls Tax on Short-Term Rentals to Ease Housing Crisis

In an unprecedented move to combat the escalating housing crisis, the New South Wales (NSW) government is contemplating a tax on short-term rentals, including those listed on Airbnb and Stayz. The intention? To nudge property owners towards offering long-term rental options.

Advertisment

A Surging Short-Term Rental Market

The past year has seen a dramatic surge in short-term rental listings across NSW, with the number skyrocketing from 13,000 in December 2021 to over 52,000 last month. Of these, approximately 33,000 are non-hosted properties. A housing review revealed that a staggering 15,000 homes lie vacant year-round, while another 45,000 serve as holiday homes. The remaining 33,000 are registered as non-hosted short-term rentals.

Policy Review: Incentives and Levies

Advertisment

In a bid to address this issue, the NSW government is delving into policies that could incentivize property owners to make their properties available for long-term rental. This includes exploring the possibility of vacant property taxes, levies, and annual caps.

The government is also considering measures such as encouraging property investors to convert Airbnbs into long-term rentals, imposing a levy on bookings, enforcing more stringent day caps, and examining revenue measures on all forms of short-term rental accommodation.

Balancing Act: Tourism and Housing Affordability

Advertisment

While the government acknowledges the need to maintain a balance between housing affordability and supporting tourism, especially in popular holiday destinations, it is also keen on exploring policy options to encourage investors to provide long-term rental accommodation.

This proposal is part of a new government discussion paper that seeks to review the short-term rental market amidst the worsening housing crisis. Imposing a levy is one of the options under consideration.

The NSW government's initiative follows similar steps taken by other states like Western Australia and Victoria to address the housing crisis through incentives and taxes on short-term rentals.

Advertisment

As the NSW government navigates this complex issue, the potential tax on short-term rentals could mark a significant shift in the housing landscape, offering hope to those grappling with the housing shortage.

Key Points: