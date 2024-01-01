en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NSE Launches New Block Mechanism Trading System: A Leap Forward for Indian Capital Markets

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
NSE Launches New Block Mechanism Trading System: A Leap Forward for Indian Capital Markets

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India opened the New Year with a significant advancement in its trading operations. On January 1, 2024, the NSE successfully launched a new trading mechanism for the secondary markets—known as the block mechanism—which is designed to enhance investor convenience by providing a more secure and efficient trading environment.

Revolutionizing Trading with the Block Mechanism

This innovative system, the Beta version of Trading through Block Mechanism, allows investors to block funds in their bank accounts for use in stock market trading. The actual debiting of these funds is handled by the clearing corporation at the time of trade settlement, which follows a T+1 cycle. This means that the funds and securities are moved from investor accounts only upon the instructions of the clearing corporation and to the extent of their trading obligations.

A Collaborative Milestone

This initiative is not an isolated effort by the NSE. It’s part of a broader project by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to introduce an Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the secondary market. The project has the backing of both the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), adding significant credibility to this groundbreaking initiative.

Accessibility and Future Prospects

The new block mechanism trading facility is initially available through UPI apps such as BHIM, Groww, and YES PAY NEXT, with Groww serving as the brokerage app. Customers of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are among the first to enjoy the convenience and security that this new facility brings. This successful launch represents a significant leap forward in the technical advancement of India’s capital markets and sets the stage for further innovations in the future.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zambia's Kwacha Ranked as World's Worst Performing Currency: A Critique of UPND's Economic Policies

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Financial Expert Advises on Wise Use of 'Aguinaldo' for a Prosperous New Year

By BNN Correspondents

The Tale of Theale Station: A Symbol of Infrastructure Delays in Britain

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders ...
@Business · 30 mins
New Year's Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders ...
heart comment 0
2023: The Year in Review – A Retrospective of Global Events

By Muhammad Jawad

2023: The Year in Review – A Retrospective of Global Events
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood

By BNN Correspondents

The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood
Fisker Ocean SUV Price Hike: A Game-Changer for the Automotive Industry?

By Nitish Verma

Fisker Ocean SUV Price Hike: A Game-Changer for the Automotive Industry?
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
17 seconds
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
1 min
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
4 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
4 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
11 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
12 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
16 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
17 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
21 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app