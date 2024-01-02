NSE Launches Innovative Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) has taken a bold leap forward in the realm of capital markets, launching a revolutionary new trading mechanism known as ‘Trading through Block Mechanism’ for the secondary markets. This ground-breaking technology, which went live in its beta version on January 1, 2024, is setting the stage for a new era of trading in India.

Revolutionizing Trading

The block mechanism is an innovative solution that promises to enhance the convenience for investors, as it ensures the movement of funds and securities from their accounts is conducted strictly under the clear instructions of the clearing corporation, aligning with their trading obligations. This system effectively allows investors to block funds in their bank accounts specifically for stock market trading, with the actual debiting of funds being handled by the clearing corporation during the trade settlement process.

NPCI’s Role and the ASBA Connection

The block mechanism trading pilot is a brainchild of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is striving to introduce a service similar to the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in secondary market transactions. The introduction of an ASBA-like facility for the UPI in the secondary market marks a significant milestone in the technological advancement of India’s capital market. Both the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have approved this facility.

Accessibility and Eligibility

The block mechanism service is accessible through various UPI applications, including BHIM, Groww, and YES PAY NEXT, with Groww serving as the brokerage application. The facility is available to account holders of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, who are amongst the first to reap the benefits of this innovative trading feature. The successful launch of this facility underscores the unwavering commitment of NSE to bolster India’s capital markets with cutting-edge technology.