NPM Announces New Executive Appointments: Kevin Gsell and Steve Matthews

Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a prominent player in private company stock trading, has proclaimed the elevation of Kevin Gsell to the position of Head of Company Solutions and Steve Matthews as the Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. Both Gsell and Matthews have also been ushered into NPM's esteemed Executive Leadership Team.

Gsell: Private Company Solutions

As the new Head of Company Solutions, Kevin Gsell will be steering the business development and client acquisition strategies, with a sharp focus on the private company client segment. His role will also encompass the creation of employee liquidity programs, meticulously designed to align with shareholder and investor objectives. Gsell's vast experience in legal solutions and partnerships and his diverse roles within NPM and Nasdaq, Inc. will serve as a valuable asset as he steps into his new role.

Matthews: Legal Affairs and Counsel

Steve Matthews, in his new capacity, will helm all of NPM's global legal affairs and offer counsel on corporate, commercial, and securities matters. His illustrious career includes serving as Vice President and Senior Legal Counsel at NPM, and holding positions with Nasdaq, Inc., Credit Suisse, Citigroup, and the UK Financial Conduct Authority. His vast legal expertise will help guide NPM's global legal strategies.

NPM: Facilitating Liquidity Programs

Under the confident leadership of CEO Tom Callahan, NPM has carved a niche for itself by facilitating liquidity programs and operating SecondMarket, a trading marketplace for private company shares. It has facilitated over $50 billion in transactions across various liquidity programs. NPM operates as an independent entity with strategic investments from notable firms, and offers securities-related services through NPM Securities, LLC, which is not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.