Novacyt Appoints Steve Gibson as New Chief Financial Officer

Biotech company Novacyt has announced the appointment of Steve Gibson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gibson, who has been with Novacyt since 2017 and served as the group finance director since 2020, steps into his new role with immediate effect. His tenure at Novacyt has been marked by significant contributions, including key roles in acquisitions and strategic changes within the company.

A Seasoned Hand at the Helm

Steve Gibson carries a wealth of experience with him. Before joining Novacyt, he spent over a decade in various finance roles at tech giant Hewlett-Packard. His deep financial and operational expertise, coupled with his vast international commercial experience of over 18 years, positions him as a strong leader for Novacyt’s financial operations.

Strategic Influence

Gibson’s influence on Novacyt’s trajectory has been considerable. As the group finance director, he played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Yourgene Health PLC, a Manchester-based molecular diagnostics group, for approximately GBP 17 million in September. This strategic acquisition expanded Novacyt’s reach and fortified its position in the biotech sector.

Expectations and Reactions

The announcement of Gibson’s appointment was met with enthusiasm from Novacyt’s board. James Wakefield, the Non-Executive Chairman, lauded Gibson’s financial and operational expertise. Wakefield expressed delight in welcoming Gibson as the CFO, citing his instrumental role in driving strategic changes within the company over the last two years. The board’s expectation is that Gibson’s appointment will further solidify the execution of Novacyt’s growth strategy.

As Novacyt continues to grow and expand, the strategic and financial acumen of Steve Gibson will be crucial in navigating the company’s future. His appointment is a testament to Novacyt’s commitment to strengthen its leadership team with proven industry experts. As the company sets its sights on a promising future, all eyes will be on how Gibson will use his expertise to steer Novacyt toward continued success.