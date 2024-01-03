en English
Business

Notable Bearish Trend in CarMax Options Trading Activity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Notable Bearish Trend in CarMax Options Trading Activity

Recent data from Benzinga unveils a significant bearish sentiment in the options trading activity of CarMax (KMX), a leading used-vehicle retailer in the United States. Out of 10 identified transactions, 70% displayed a bearish outlook, indicative of potential shifts in the market.

A Closer Look at the Transactions

Detailed analysis showed that these transactions encompassed nine puts pegged at $692,515 and a single call valued at $35,250. These trading activities suggest that investors are predicting a price range between $67.0 and $87.5 for CarMax shares. These predictions are grounded on the volume and open interest pervading in the last three months.

CarMax’s Market Stand

CarMax currently commands a market share of approximately 4% for vehicles aged 0-10 years in the U.S. It has set a target to augment its market share to over 5% by the end of 2025. With about 240 retail stores across the nation, CarMax’s revenue is primarily driven by used-vehicle sales, which contributed to 83% of its income. This figure marked a slight rise from 78% in fiscal 2023 due to a chip shortage. The remaining 13% of the company’s revenue is generated from wholesale operations, a decrease from 20% in fiscal 2023.

Options Trading: A Double-Edged Sword

In the complex world of options trading, the stakes are high. While the potential for rewards is substantial, so are the risks. Therefore, traders are advised to stay abreast of market movements and manage risks judiciously. This recent bearish trend in CarMax’s options trading activity serves as a strong reminder of the need for careful monitoring and informed decision-making in the realm of options trading.

Business Finance United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

