Norway Savings Bank Awarded 'Best of Bauer' Distinction

Norway Savings Bank has achieved a significant milestone in the banking industry. The bank has been awarded the coveted 'Best of Bauer' distinction, a recognition only given to institutions that have maintained BauerFinancial, Inc.'s 5-Star Rating for a minimum of 25 years. Remarkably, Norway Savings Bank has sustained this highest rating for 34 years, or 136 consecutive quarters, with the most recent rating assigned in January 2024.

BauerFinancial: A Benchmark of Banking Excellence

BauerFinancial is a prominent bank rating firm that has been evaluating the financial health of banks since 1983. The firm assigns ratings on a scale of zero to five stars, with five being the most robust. This grading system is based on a meticulous analysis of quarterly financial reports submitted to federal regulators, ensuring the integrity of the ratings. Importantly, no institution can purchase a rating or evade being rated, thus safeguarding the objectivity of the process.

Dan Walsh, President and CEO of Norway Savings Bank, expressed his honor in receiving the 'Best of Bauer' distinction. He emphasized that understanding customers and building community relationships are pivotal to the bank's successful and impactful investments. The bank's commitment to these principles, along with robust financial performance, has played a crucial role in maintaining its 5-Star Rating for over three decades. Karen Dorway, President of BauerFinancial, while stating that the ratings do not take into account community contributions, appreciated that banks like Norway Savings Bank gauge their success by the welfare of their communities.