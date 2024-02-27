Northwest Bancshares Names Douglas M. Schosser as New CFO

In an era where the financial sector seeks stability amidst whirlwind changes, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWBI) and its subsidiary, Northwest Bank, have taken a decisive step forward. The bank announced the appointment of Douglas M. Schosser as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 18, 2024. Schosser, who brings to the table a rich tapestry of experience from notable stints at Key Corporation Bank and Victory Capital Management, is set to replace William W. Harvey, Jr., marking a significant transition in the company's financial leadership.

A Seamless Transition with a Vision

As Schosser prepares to step into his new role, the emphasis is on a seamless transition, with Harvey staying on board throughout 2024 to ensure a smooth handover. This careful planning underscores the bank's commitment to maintaining its foundation of strength and stability while navigating through periods of growth and transformation. Schosser's direct report to Louis Torchio, President and CEO, positions him at the heart of Northwest Bank's strategic planning, where his expertise in treasury, financial planning, accounting, and reporting will be pivotal.

Driving Growth and Inclusion

Northwest Bank stands at a crossroads of tradition and innovation. With 134 full-service community banking offices and a presence across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana, the challenge is to balance growth with the bank’s long-established values. Schosser’s proven track record in finance transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives presents a compelling narrative of progress and adaptability. His arrival is not just about overseeing the financials; it’s about steering the bank towards a future where value for employees, customers, communities, and shareholders is paramount.

A Leadership of Experience and Vision

The appointment of Schosser as CFO is a testament to Northwest Bank's strategic foresight. With a career that spans significant roles, including CFO for Key Corporation Bank and Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of KeyCorp, Schosser is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape. Under his financial stewardship, Northwest Bank is poised to enhance its growth trajectory while reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive banking solutions, treasury management, and wealth management services.