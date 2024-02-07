Northern Trust Appoints Clive Bellows as New EMEA President

Renowned financial services company, Northern Trust, has announced the appointment of Clive Bellows as the new President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Bellows, who currently leads the EMEA Global Fund Services at Northern Trust, will also be joining the company's Management Group. His appointment comes as the current president, Teresa Parker, plans to retire after a 42-year long illustrious career with the company.

Advertisment

A Seasoned Finance Professional

Clive Bellows is not a new name in the finance industry. With a career spanning over three decades, Bellows has significantly contributed to the industry's growth and development. Prior to his current role, he held pivotal positions at JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, including Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management, and Executive Director and Global Head of Client Services, respectively.

The Transition

Advertisment

In his new role as the President of EMEA at Northern Trust, Bellows will be reporting to Pete Cherecwich, the President of Asset Servicing. This transition is currently awaiting regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized in the coming months. In addition to his new responsibilities, Bellows will continue overseeing Northern Trust's private capital business lines and fund administration and depositary businesses across Europe.

Leadership at Northern Trust

Michael O'Grady, the Chairman and CEO of Northern Trust, commended Bellows for his extensive experience and leadership skills. At the same time, he acknowledged Teresa Parker's significant contributions to the company, praising her professional conduct and leadership throughout her tenure. As the company prepares for this transition, the focus remains on its commitment to its clients and stakeholders, striving to deliver top-notch financial services across EMEA.