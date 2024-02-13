Northern Region Cement Company Sells 50% Stake in Cement Experts to AMP Global Trading for $55 Million

In a strategic move to broaden its investment horizons, Northern Region Cement Company has announced the sale of its 50% stake in Cement Experts Company for Development and Investment. The buyer? AMP Global Trading, a United Arab Emirates-based company. The deal, valued at $55 million, involves the Al-Kubaisa factory in Iraq, of which Cement Experts owns 51% of the joint investment.

A Shift in Strategy: Embracing Promising Markets

The agreement, signed on February 13, 2024, reflects Northern Region Cement's intent to venture into other strategic partnerships and promising markets. The sale is not merely a divestment; it is a calculated step towards expansion and growth.

The proceeds from this transaction will be utilized for external investments, targeting opportunities with high potential. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated towards the repayment of high-cost loans, thereby improving the company's financial standing.

The Al-Kubaisa Factory: A Joint Investment

At the heart of this deal lies the Al-Kubaisa factory in Iraq, a joint investment in which Cement Experts Company for Development and Investment holds a majority stake. With Northern Region Cement relinquishing its 50% share in Cement Experts, AMP Global Trading will indirectly acquire a significant interest in the Iraqi factory.

Financial Statements: A Glimpse into the Past

For those interested in delving deeper into the financial aspects of this transaction, the financial statements for the last three years of the asset in question are available in Northern Region Cement's financial records. These documents offer insights into the performance and potential of the Al-Kubaisa factory.

As Northern Region Cement Company hands over its stake in Cement Experts to AMP Global Trading, it marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. This transaction is more than just a sale; it is a testament to the company's commitment to growth, strategic partnerships, and financial prudence.

In conclusion, the sale of Northern Region Cement's 50% stake in Cement Experts Company for Development and Investment to AMP Global Trading for $55 million is a strategic move aimed at expanding investments in promising markets and repaying high-cost loans. The transaction involves the Al-Kubaisa factory in Iraq, with financial statements for the last three years of the asset available in the company's records.