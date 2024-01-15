en English
Business

Northern Data Group Welcomes Elliot Jordan as Group CFO

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Northern Data Group Welcomes Elliot Jordan as Group CFO

Northern Data Group, a renowned provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions, has announced the appointment of Elliot Jordan as their new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned veteran in financial and capital markets, Jordan holds more than two decades of industry experience, and is set to join the Group’s Executive Committee in late February 2024.

Elliot Jordan: A Journey of Excellence

Jordan’s resume is a testament to his exceptional expertise in the world of finance. He has served as the CFO of Farfetch, guiding the company through its swift expansion and successful IPO on the NYSE in 2018. His career trajectory also includes leadership roles at Asos plc, J Sainsbury’s, and a stint as a non-executive board member at HM Land Registry. Jordan’s wide-ranging experience in finance also includes positions in the banking sector in London and auditing with KPMG in New Zealand.

Education and Role at Northern Data Group

A graduate of the University of Waikato, Jordan is a chartered accountant. At Northern Data Group, his role will involve spearheading the company’s financial strategy and nurturing its growth across its divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Jordan’s appointment is a clear indication of Northern Data Group’s intent to strengthen its financial strategy as it continues to grow.

Northern Data Group’s Global Strategy

With its vision to become the world’s leading HPC Infrastructure Solutions Provider, Northern Data Group operates in various sectors, including AI, ML, and Generative AI. It boasts partnerships with tech giants such as Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA. Jordan’s appointment follows the recent addition of Rudolf Haas as Group CLO in December, indicating the Group’s ongoing expansion and intent to leverage market opportunities.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

