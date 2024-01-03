en English
Finance

North Carolina Returns Over $108 Million in Unclaimed Money; DMV Medical Review Program Update

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
North Carolina Returns Over $108 Million in Unclaimed Money; DMV Medical Review Program Update

In a surprising revelation, the state of North Carolina has a substantial amount of unclaimed money that its residents could be missing out on. This unclaimed money is sourced from a variety of places such as dormant bank accounts, unpaid wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and abandoned safe deposit boxes. These funds have been left untouched for a period ranging from one to five years. The N.C. Department of State Treasurer has set up a portal, NCCash.com, for individuals to seek out any unclaimed money they might be entitled to.

Massive Amounts Returned to Rightful Owners

From July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the department successfully returned a staggering $108,585,650 of unclaimed property to its rightful owners. To claim these funds, individuals must furnish proof of ownership, their Social Security number, and address. The department can be contacted via post, phone, or email for further assistance or queries.

Driving Restrictions for Elderly Individuals with Medical Conditions

In a related development, questions have been raised about the legality of an 81-year-old person with Alzheimer’s and physical limitations driving a car. John Brockwell, a representative from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, suggests individuals with such medical conditions should be referred to the DMV Medical Review Program. This program is designed to evaluate the capability of individuals with medical conditions to safely operate a vehicle, and may impose necessary driving restrictions based on the assessment.

Correction on Disposal of Christmas Trees in Winston-Salem

In a correction to an earlier report, the final day for free disposal of Christmas trees in Winston-Salem was January 16. This detail was incorrectly reported in a previous publication.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

