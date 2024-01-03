Nordic American Tankers: A Close Look at Ownership and Future Prospects

With retail investors holding a significant 53% of shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), they stand to hold sway over the company’s decisions. Institutional investors are also noticeably present, owning a substantial 44% of the company. This level of institutional ownership lends credibility to the company’s standing within the investment community. Remarkably, the company has negligible investment from hedge funds, an unusual occurrence in the corporate world.

Key Shareholders

BlackRock, Inc., a global investment management corporation, emerges as the largest institutional shareholder, with 5.9% of shares under its belt. The second and third largest shareholders trail behind with 4.9% and 2.4% holdings respectively. Herbjorn Hansson, the CEO of Nordic American Tankers, also boasts a personal stake in the company, owning 2.0% of the shares. However, it’s worth noting that the top 25 shareholders collectively own less than half of the company’s share register, suggesting that no single entity holds a controlling interest.

Insider Ownership & Retail Investors

Insider ownership is palpable, with insiders owning a combined total of US$27 million in the company, valued at US$896 million. This level of insider investment could be interpreted positively, indicative of their belief in the company’s prospects. However, it also calls for vigilant scrutiny to ensure board decisions are made with all shareholders’ interests in mind. The substantial presence of retail investors provides these individual shareholders with the potential to influence significant company policies.

Caution & Future Prospects

While the ownership composition paints a somewhat rosy picture, investors should also heed at least one warning sign identified in the investment analysis of Nordic American Tankers. Further insights into the company’s future performance and growth predictions can also be sought from analysts covering the stock.

