Business

Nordic American Tankers: A Close Look at Ownership and Future Prospects

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
With retail investors holding a significant 53% of shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), they stand to hold sway over the company’s decisions. Institutional investors are also noticeably present, owning a substantial 44% of the company. This level of institutional ownership lends credibility to the company’s standing within the investment community. Remarkably, the company has negligible investment from hedge funds, an unusual occurrence in the corporate world.

Key Shareholders

BlackRock, Inc., a global investment management corporation, emerges as the largest institutional shareholder, with 5.9% of shares under its belt. The second and third largest shareholders trail behind with 4.9% and 2.4% holdings respectively. Herbjorn Hansson, the CEO of Nordic American Tankers, also boasts a personal stake in the company, owning 2.0% of the shares. However, it’s worth noting that the top 25 shareholders collectively own less than half of the company’s share register, suggesting that no single entity holds a controlling interest.

Insider Ownership & Retail Investors

Insider ownership is palpable, with insiders owning a combined total of US$27 million in the company, valued at US$896 million. This level of insider investment could be interpreted positively, indicative of their belief in the company’s prospects. However, it also calls for vigilant scrutiny to ensure board decisions are made with all shareholders’ interests in mind. The substantial presence of retail investors provides these individual shareholders with the potential to influence significant company policies.

Caution & Future Prospects

While the ownership composition paints a somewhat rosy picture, investors should also heed at least one warning sign identified in the investment analysis of Nordic American Tankers. Further insights into the company’s future performance and growth predictions can also be sought from analysts covering the stock.

Brief Look at Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I & Real Estate Investors

In a brief segue, Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I primarily falls under institutional ownership, with a 52% stake. Retail investors hold a noticeably smaller 10% share, and private companies own 26% of the stock. Meanwhile, real estate investors have displayed resilience amid 2023’s rate volatility, with third-quarter purchases surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Large investors acquired between 8,000 to 10,000 homes each month, while small investors showed a surge, buying approximately 5,000 more homes compared to the same period in 2019.

Business Finance Investments
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

