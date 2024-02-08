NORDEN Reports USD 400 Million Net Profit in 2023: A Tale of Agility and Decarbonization

In a triumphant display of resilience and strategic foresight, NORDEN, the distinguished provider of ocean-based freight services, has unveiled its 2023 financial results. The company reported a net profit of USD 400 million, equivalent to approximately DKK 2,760 million, marking the fifth-best performance in its storied history.

A Testament to Agility and Strategy

NORDEN's fourth-quarter net profit stood at USD 43 million, or around DKK 297 million, contributing to an impressive return on invested capital of 32%. This accomplishment is a testament to the company's agile business model and strategic decision-making.

Jan Rindbo, CEO of NORDEN, expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance: "Despite a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop, we managed to post a net profit of USD 400 million, which is our fifth-best result ever."

Decarbonization and Diversification

Under Rindbo's leadership, NORDEN has made significant strides in expanding its operations into Capesize, integrating Projects & Parcelling activities, and accelerating decarbonization efforts. The company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint resulted in a 9% year-over-year reduction in emissions, as measured by the Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI).

NORDEN's diverse service offerings now encompass dry and liquid bulk, project cargo of all sizes, integrated port logistics, and decarbonized solutions.

Returning Value to Shareholders

In recognition of its strong performance, NORDEN returned USD 436 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs. The Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of DKK 10 per share, bringing the total dividend for 2023 to DKK 45 per share.

Additionally, NORDEN initiated a new share buy-back program of USD 15 million, further demonstrating its commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

NORDEN's 2023 sales amounted to USD 3,691.9 million, down from USD 5,312.4 million the previous year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations stood at USD 12.4, compared to USD 21.2 in 2022. The company's free cashflow for 2023 was USD 264 million, with a positive free cashflow of USD 30 million in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, NORDEN expects a net profit in the range of USD 150-250 million for 2024. With its proven track record of adaptability and strategic prowess, the company is well-positioned to navigate the dynamic landscape of ocean-based freight services.