Nomura’s Revised Outlook: A Positive Forecast for Lupin

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Nomura's Revised Outlook: A Positive Forecast for Lupin

In the world of finance, the potential for growth and profitability often commands the attention of investors and financial institutions. The latest to make waves in the industry is the global financial services group, Nomura, with its revised outlook on Indian pharmaceutical giant, Lupin.

Nomura’s Optimistic Outlook

Nomura has revised its target for Lupin, pushing it up to 1,593 INR. This change is a clear reflection of Nomura’s optimistic outlook on Lupin’s future financial performance. Such a revision is not made lightly, suggesting that Nomura anticipates strong progress and growth for Lupin in the coming years.

(Read Also: Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?)

Revised Earnings Per Share Estimates

Not stopping at the target revision, Nomura has also adjusted its Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimates for Lupin for the fiscal years 2024, 2025, and 2026. According to the revised estimates, the EPS forecasts have been increased by 8% for FY24, 2% for FY25, and a significant 14% for FY26. These adjustments aren’t mere numbers; they indicate a positive sentiment from Nomura based on Lupin’s potential growth and profitability.

Behind the Adjustments

The reasons behind these adjustments could be myriad, ranging from market trends to Lupin’s business strategies, product pipeline, operational efficiencies, and even regulatory changes that could impact the company’s earnings. The fact that Lupin has gained 3.8% over the last 7 days and a staggering 79.1% over the past year provides a solid backdrop for Nomura’s revised outlook. Furthermore, with the Indian Pharma Industry’s valuation standing at 29.1x and earnings forecast to grow by 18% annually, Lupin’s growth trajectory seems promising.

(Read Also: Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

In the grand scheme of things, these revisions by Nomura reflect the dynamism and potential of the Pharma industry, with Lupin being a key player. The financial services group’s positive sentiment could serve as an encouraging sign for investors and market watchers, suggesting that Lupin could be a company to keep an eye on in the coming years.

Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

