Nomadic Trader Teaches Full-Time Travel Secrets, From Sea to RV Living

Patrick Schulte, a seasoned trader, has turned his passion for trading and travel into a lifestyle, living out of boats and RVs while journeying across the globe. Schulte's unique approach to combining work with an adventurous lifestyle has not only allowed him to visit 45 countries but also to share this possibility with others seeking a similar life of freedom and exploration.

Trading Winds for Roads

At the age of 15, Schulte set his heart on becoming a trader, a dream that he pursued relentlessly. His career took him from the Minneapolis Grain Exchange to the bustling trade floors in Chicago, where he traded in various commodities. However, the conventional life soon lost its appeal to Schulte and his wife, Ali. In an audacious move, they sold their belongings, bought a boat, and embarked on what would become a four-year sailing adventure around the world. This marked the beginning of a nomadic lifestyle that would see them living in a 1958 Volkswagen bus and a vintage 1965 Porsche, exploring the Americas and Europe.

Adapting to Nomadic Life with Family

Many assumed that having children would anchor the Schultes to a stationary life. Defying expectations, they continued their nomadic existence, incorporating their growing family into their travels. The birth of their first child in Mexico and subsequent adventures on their second boat and in a motorhome showcased their commitment to a life less ordinary. Schulte emphasized the affordability of their lifestyle, highlighting their spending habits and the low cost of living compared to a sedentary life in one place. Their journey is a testament to prioritizing experiences over possessions, a philosophy that has enabled them to explore extensively while managing their finances wisely.

Charting New Waters

Currently, the Schultes are preparing to embark on another round-the-world adventure, this time on a catamaran. With their children now preteens, Schulte believes it's the perfect time to introduce them to the wonders of the world. He shares insights into the economics of boat living, dispelling myths about the prohibitive cost of maintaining such a lifestyle. Through buying and selling boats, careful budgeting, and a focus on free anchoring spots, Schulte has managed to make their dream of continuous travel a sustainable reality. His story inspires others to consider the road less traveled, showcasing that with creativity and adaptability, the world is truly one's oyster.