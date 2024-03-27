Noida Chartered Accountant Arrested in Bengaluru for Rs 168 Crore Fake e-Bank Guarantee Scam

Bengaluru cybercrime police have recently taken into custody Ashish Saxena, a 45-year-old chartered accountant from Noida, under charges of defrauding 11 individuals with counterfeit electronic bank guarantees amounting to a staggering Rs 168 crore. Saxena, who was apprehended upon his return from Kuwait, allegedly operated a sophisticated scam that preyed on civil contractors among others, promising them e-bank guarantees in exchange for substantial commissions.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Scam

The fraudulent operation came to light when the National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) identified the guarantees as forgeries. Saxena, exploiting his professional networks, had approached potential victims, offering them fabricated e-bank guarantees for a commission totalling Rs 5 crore. The digitized nature of these guarantees, which typically shorten issuance times significantly, made the scam particularly insidious. Victims, misled by Saxena's provision of login credentials, uploaded these counterfeit guarantees onto NeSL's platform, under the names of reputable institutions like ICICI Bank and South Indian Bank.

The Arrest and Seizure

Advertisment

Following the discovery, a complaint was lodged by NeSL on February 7, prompting a thorough investigation by the police. The inquiry revealed Saxena's central role in the scheme. With a lookout circular issued against him, he was detained by immigration authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on March 13. Upon his arrest and subsequent transport to Bengaluru, authorities seized two laptops, six mobile phones, a pen drive, and ten cheque books linked to various bank accounts from his possession. It was also disclosed that Saxena had an accomplice, who is currently evading capture.

Broader Implications

This incident not only underscores the vulnerabilities inherent in the digitization of banking guarantees but also highlights the sophisticated methods employed by fraudsters to exploit these systems. As the case proceeds, it serves as a cautionary tale for financial institutions and contractors to rigorously verify the authenticity of e-bank guarantees and to remain vigilant against such frauds. The ongoing investigation aims to apprehend Saxena's accomplice and to further dissect the network that facilitated this expansive scam.