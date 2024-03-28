N.J. ShopRite Liquor Store Donates $30K Lottery Bonus to Local Food Bank, Celebrates Mega Millions Win

Following the revelation that a ShopRite Wines & Spirits in Neptune, New Jersey, sold the winning ticket for the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the store's decision to donate its $30,000 commission to a local food bank has captured the community's attention. Richard Saker, CEO of Saker ShopRites, announced the generous contribution during a press conference, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting local charitable efforts through the ShopRite Partners in Caring program.

Historic Jackpot Win Fuels Generosity

The record-breaking jackpot marks the largest in New Jersey's history, drawing national attention to the Neptune store. Saker highlighted the astronomical odds of selling the winning ticket, 1 in 302 million, expressing gratitude for the unforeseen opportunity to further assist the community. The donation will benefit Fulfill, a nearby food bank that has been a critical resource for Monmouth and Ocean County residents facing food insecurity.

ShopRite's Legacy of Giving

ShopRite's philanthropic efforts, particularly through its Partners in Caring program, have a long-standing history of addressing hunger and supporting food banks, soup kitchens, and similar organizations. Since its inception in 1999, the program has contributed up to $60 million to various charities across New Jersey, demonstrating the company's dedication to making a tangible difference in the communities it serves.

What Comes Next for the Winner

While the identity of the lucky ticket holder remains a mystery, the New Jersey Lottery has advised the winner to take essential steps to secure their prize, including signing the ticket and contacting lottery officials. As anticipation builds for the winner to come forward, the positive ripple effects of this historic win continue to be felt throughout the community, thanks to the generous actions of Saker ShopRites.

As the story of this remarkable win unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the impact that unexpected fortune can have beyond the individual, enriching communities and offering hope to those in need. The generosity displayed by Saker ShopRites sets a precedent for how businesses can leverage their success to foster community well-being and support, leaving a lasting legacy that goes beyond mere financial gain.