Business

Nitin Raheja’s 2024 Outlook on Key Sectors in Indian Financial Market

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Nitin Raheja’s 2024 Outlook on Key Sectors in Indian Financial Market

The Indian financial market is poised for a year of opportunity and challenges, as it navigates global events, upcoming elections, GDP growth projections, currency trends, and corporate earnings. According to Nitin Raheja, Executive Director at Julius Baer Wealth, the key sectors to watch out for in 2024 include large banks, defense companies, new-age businesses, and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

Ominous Outlook for Banks

Raheja predicts that large banks may see rate cuts in the second half of the year, potentially leading to a re-rating of their return on asset and equity. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report corroborates this, showing that Indian banks are well-equipped to handle stress scenarios and improve asset quality. The report indicates that the banks’ average gross nonperforming asset (NPA) ratio is expected to reduce to 3.1% by September 2024, and the net NPA ratio has already fallen to a ‘multi-decadal low’ of 0.8%.

Defence and New-age Businesses

The current state of defence companies is akin to the late 2008 infrastructure and road construction sectors, Raheja notes. These sectors boast large order books and visible growth, but erratic cash flows and high valuations warrant caution. As for new-age businesses like Zomato and Delhivery, they are altering their approach to foster faster profitability and are becoming more profit conscious. These sectors continue to pique interest due to their evolving business models and growth trajectories.

NBFCs and Market Triggers

NBFCs have a strategic role in the economy, but strong underwriting norms are imperative, says Raheja. Despite regulatory changes, there is value in NBFCs, particularly those with high-quality underwriting. Raheja also identified potential triggers for a turnaround in the banking sector, including sector rotation, a tightening of liquidity favoring larger banks with strong liability franchises, and potential rate cuts that could benefit top private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak.

In summary, the Indian financial market outlook for 2024 is a blend of optimism and caution. The performance of the key sectors in the coming year will be influenced by global and local events, regulatory changes, and their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

