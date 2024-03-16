Nirmala Sitharaman Promises India's Rise to 3rd Largest Economy, Focuses on Economic Freedom

During a poignant address at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchirappalli on March 16, 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman articulated a compelling vision for India's future economic trajectory. Sitharaman highlighted the imperative of economic freedom for India to ascend to developed nation status by 2047, reassuring that India is on its way from being the world's fifth to the third largest economy.

Economic Freedom: The Cornerstone of Development

Sitharaman criticized comparisons with China, emphasizing India's unique path towards becoming an economic powerhouse through self-sufficiency and leveraging its democratic values. She invoked the historical richness of India's past and the contemporary advancements in digital technology as the foundation for India's future prosperity. The Finance Minister's message was clear: economic freedom and leveraging digital technology are critical to India's journey towards becoming a global economic leader.

Empowering Through Digital Technology

The remarkable progress India has made in utilizing digital technology, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, was highlighted as a testament to the country's innovative spirit. Sitharaman showcased how digital platforms have revolutionized education, healthcare, and even agriculture, with women in rural areas using drones for farming. This digital prowess not only enhances domestic productivity but also positions India as a model for digital infrastructure globally.

Aspirations for a Developed India by 2047

Sitharaman's vision extends beyond economic rankings, focusing on an inclusive development model that reaches every part of India. The implementation of schemes like the aspirational districts program exemplifies this, aiming to uplift economically backward districts. The Finance Minister's address serves as a rallying cry for the youth to contribute towards realizing the dream of a developed India by 2047, underpinned by economic freedom, digital innovation, and inclusive growth.

As India marches towards its centennial year of independence, Sitharaman's vision sets a clear path for economic and technological advancement. The promise of rising to the world's third-largest economy is not just an aspiration but a testament to India's potential to redefine its global standing through sustained effort, innovation, and the spirit of self-reliance.