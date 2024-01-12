Nine Million French Households to Receive Advance on 2023 Tax Credits and Reductions

In a move expected to bring relief to approximately nine million households in France, a 60% advance on their tax credits and reductions is scheduled for January 2023. This payment, however, is not a benevolent gesture from the government but a reimbursement for overpayments made to the Public Treasury in 2023.

Understanding the Tax Credit Advance

The overpayments stem from certain tax advantages not being accounted for in the withholding tax on income implemented in 2019. The advance payment is calculated based on the tax reductions or credits declared in the taxpayers’ 2022 tax return, which was filed in the spring of 2023. With the average advance estimated at 624 euros per household, the total payout is a staggering 5.8 billion euros.

Eligibility and Method of Reimbursement

Taxpayers may be eligible for these credits or reductions if they made certain expenditures in 2022. These include donations to unions, employment of home personnel, payment for childcare, residence in nursing homes, or donations to charities, associations, or political parties. The advance will be received directly in the taxpayers’ bank accounts. For those whose banking details are unknown to the tax authorities, a check will be dispatched by the end of January.

Potential Regularization or Repayment

In cases where an overpayment is received or qualifying expenses were not incurred in the following year, there exists a process for regularizing the situation. This implies that the overpaid amount may need to be repaid in the summer of 2024, providing a buffer period for taxpayers to adjust their financial planning.