Nikola Corporation's Financial Woes: Q4 Results Highlight Cash Burn Concerns, Capital Raise Likely

Last week, Nikola Corporation, an American electric vehicle company known for its hydrogen-powered trucks, reported disappointing quarterly results, underscoring its financial challenges and sparking concerns over future capital raises. Despite delivering 30 to 50 FCEV trucks within the projected range, the gross margin and forward guidance fell well below expectations, signaling a rocky road ahead for the company.

Financial Strain and Underwhelming Performance

The fourth quarter results revealed a stark reality for Nikola: a cash loss of more than $450,000 on each FCEV truck delivered, with an average selling price per truck significantly lower than anticipated. This was mainly due to the fulfillment of poorly priced legacy deals. Moreover, the company's 2024 truck revenue projection is roughly 50% below consensus expectations, raising alarms about its viability and growth prospects.

Capital Raise on the Horizon?

CEO Steve Girsky's response to concerns about Nikola's cash burn rate and liquidity was notably defensive, emphasizing the company's current cash reserves and the possibility of asset sales. However, given the anticipated 2024 cash usage, it seems almost inevitable that Nikola will need to raise more capital in the second half of the year to avoid depleting its funds by early 2025. This likely means further dilution for shareholders, as the company approaches the limit of its authorized shares.

Challenges in Scaling and Compliance

Nikola's sales efforts, currently limited to California and Canada, face the significant challenge of scaling truck manufacturing operations to economically viable levels. The demand for its trucks is not sufficient to achieve the quarterly run rate allegedly required for gross margin breakeven. Additionally, Nikola is grappling with compliance issues, notably the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement, though it has been granted a grace period until July 17.

As Nikola Corporation navigates these turbulent waters, shareholders and potential investors should brace themselves for the possibility of substantial further dilution. The company's struggle to meet financial targets and manage its cash burn underscores the precarious position it finds itself in, casting doubt on its ability to sustain operations without significant additional funding. With Nikola's future hanging in the balance, the next few months will be critical in determining its trajectory.