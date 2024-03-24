Nigeria's Public Debt Soars to N97.341 Trillion, DMO Cites 2024 Budget Deficit Financing

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed a significant increase in Nigeria's total public debt stock, reaching N97.341 trillion ($108.229 billion) as of December 31, 2023.

This uptick, amounting to N9.43 trillion from the third quarter of the year, is attributed mainly to the Federal Government's new domestic borrowing initiatives aimed at financing the deficit in the 2024 budget, alongside disbursements from various multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Breakdown of Nigeria's Public Debt

Within the detailed report, the DMO explained that domestic debt, totaling N59.12 trillion, constitutes 61 percent of the overall public debt. In contrast, external debt accounts for the remaining 39 percent, standing at N38.22 trillion.

The external debt stock leans heavily towards loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders, with multilateral sources alone making up 49.77 percent of the external debt. These figures underscore a strategic approach in the country's borrowing activities, favoring concessional and semi-concessional loans that offer more favorable terms for debt sustainability.

The DMO underscores its commitment to best practices in public debt management, emphasizing the strategic nature of recent borrowings. Loans from multilateral and bilateral sources, forming a substantial part of Nigeria's external debt, align with the country's debt management strategy, focusing on minimizing costs and risks. Moreover, the DMO points to ongoing efforts to bolster revenue generation as a crucial pillar for ensuring debt sustainability, highlighting the importance of a balanced fiscal approach in navigating the country's economic challenges.

Implications for Nigeria's Economy

The substantial increase in public debt raises questions about the long-term economic implications for Nigeria. While the borrowing strategy appears to be aligned with the country's debt management principles, focusing on concessional and semi-concessional loans, the rising debt levels necessitate a robust plan for revenue generation and economic growth.

The DMO's emphasis on revenue generation as a means to support debt sustainability underscores the need for comprehensive fiscal policies and measures to enhance the country's economic resilience.

This development comes at a critical time for Nigeria, as it navigates through various economic challenges, including fluctuating oil prices and the quest for diversified revenue sources. The balance between borrowing for development and maintaining debt sustainability will remain a pivotal aspect of Nigeria's economic discourse, with implications for future fiscal policies and the overall economic health of the nation.