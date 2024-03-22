Nigeria's Public Debt Soars to N97.3 Trillion, DMO Reports Significant Increase

Nigeria's public debt stock has surged to an alarming N97.341 trillion ($108.229 billion) as of December 31, 2023, according to the latest figures released by the Debt Management Office (DMO). This substantial debt encompasses the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government, the 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), marking a significant rise from earlier figures.

The DMO highlighted that the public debt saw an increase of N9.43 trillion over the figure reported as of September 30, 2023. This rise is attributed primarily to the Federal Government's new domestic borrowings, aimed at partially financing the deficit in the 2024 budget, alongside disbursements from multilateral and bilateral lenders. With the total domestic debt hitting N59.12 trillion, it now accounts for 61% of the total public debt stock, while the external debt stands at N38.22 trillion, making up the remaining 39%.

Composition and Strategy of External Debt

The composition of Nigeria's external debt is notably skewed towards loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders, aligning with the country's debt management strategy. These loans, largely concessional and semi-concessional, constitute 49.77% from multilateral sources and 16.02% from bilateral sources, cumulating to 63.79% of the external debt stock. This strategic approach is part of efforts to ensure debt sustainability, as underscored by the DMO.

The DMO's report underscores the Nigerian authorities' ongoing efforts to enhance revenue, which is critical for supporting debt sustainability. With the public debt reaching new heights, the focus on improving fiscal health and managing debt responsibly is more pertinent than ever. The strategic borrowing and the emphasis on concessional loans are part of broader measures to mitigate the impact of this mounting debt on the country's economy.

As Nigeria navigates through these financial challenges, the ability to boost revenue and manage its debt efficiently will be crucial for the country's economic stability and growth. The significant increase in public debt underscores the need for a balanced approach to borrowing and revenue generation, to ensure a sustainable fiscal path forward.