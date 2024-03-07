Nigeria's House Directs FIRS to Recover N5.19 Trillion in Unpaid Taxes from MDAs, Oil Firms

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria's economy, the House of Representatives has mandated the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to initiate a comprehensive tax recovery campaign aimed at recouping over N5.19 trillion in unpaid taxes. This directive, stemming from a motion presented by Esosa Iyawe, addresses the critical issue of tax under-remittance by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), oil companies, and individuals, which poses a threat to the nation's fiscal stability and developmental agenda.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by Iyawe, who highlighted the alarming revelation by the FIRS in 2021 that companies owing N17.69 billion in taxes remained untraceable. Furthermore, audit reports from 2015 to 2019 disclosed a staggering N5.2 trillion in withholding taxes owed by over 5,000 companies and MDAs. This non-compliance not only deprives the government of essential revenue for national development but also places an undue burden on small-scale businesses through multiple taxation.

Legislative Oversight and Enforcement

In response to these revelations, the House's resolution has empowered the FIRS to aggressively pursue tax recovery. Additionally, the Committees on Public Accounts and Finance have been tasked with investigating the extent of non-compliance among government MDAs, oil companies, and other organizations. Their objective is to ensure full recovery of the owed taxes, thereby reinforcing the government's ability to fund its policies and projects aimed at national development.

Implications for Nigeria's Economy

The outcome of this directive could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria's economy. By recovering these substantial tax revenues, the government hopes to alleviate the fiscal pressures that have been exacerbated by under-remittance and non-remittance of taxes.