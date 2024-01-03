Nigeria’s Financial Market Ablaze with Activity in November 2023

November 2023 marked a significant period of activity across various instruments in the Nigerian financial market. Commercial papers (CPs) quoted on the FMDQ Securities Exchange reached a total value of ₦77.4 billion, representing a 112% month-on-month increase from October 2023. These CPs were issued by a diverse range of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, agriculture, real estate, and health and pharmaceuticals.

Non-Sovereign Bonds and Treasury Bills

The exchange also recorded a 13.04% month-on-month increase in non-sovereign bonds, with issues worth ₦26 billion, exclusively from the financial services sector. This increase propelled the total outstanding value of non-sovereign bonds to ₦2,213.9 billion. The Debt Management Office (DMO) made notable trades, selling treasury bills (T-bills) valued at ₦1,058.91 billion, a 160.2% rise from the previous month. The DMO also sold FGN bonds worth ₦434.50 billion, indicating a 120.7% over-subscription rate and a 15.9% increase from October.

Central Bank Activities and FX Derivatives

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) took part in the action, selling OMO bills totaling ₦250 billion. However, this represented a decrease of 37.50% from October’s sales. Foreign exchange derivatives turnover in November surged by 129.03%, driven by a substantial increase in FX swaps, despite a decline in FX Forwards transactions. The cleared naira-settled non-deliverable forwards market saw a contract expiration, resulting in the cumulative notional value of open contracts decreasing to $3.5 billion by the end of November, reflecting both month-on-month and year-on-year reductions.

NGX Performance and Spot FX Market Turnover

In November 2023, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended the year on a high note, fueled by renewed investor confidence and a total trading value that marked a return of 45%, the best in 3 years. The All-Share Index appreciated by 0.99% to close at 74,502.58. Foreign participation in the NGX hit N71.37 bn ($75.76 mn), representing 23.74% of the market’s monthly total. Spot FX market turnover in November 2023 was $5.17 billion (N4.33 trillion), marking a Month-on-month (MoM) increase of 10.94% ($0.51 billion).