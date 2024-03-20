Nigeria's Diesel Dilemma: Prices Surge 50.20% to N1,257.06/L in Feb 2024, NBS Reports

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has unveiled startling figures in its Diesel Price Watch for February 2024, revealing a sharp 50.20% year-on-year increase in diesel prices across Nigeria, pushing the cost to N1,257.06 per litre. This hike poses significant challenges for both consumers and businesses, grappling with the escalating costs amidst an already strained economic environment.

Understanding the Price Surge

February 2024's diesel price marks a substantial rise from the N836.91 per litre recorded in February 2023, and a 9.02% increase from January 2024's N1,153.01 per litre. The NBS's state profile analysis further highlights the regional disparities in diesel costs, with Akwa Ibom, Gombe State, and Kwara facing the brunt of the surge at N1,525, N1,500, and N1,444 per litre respectively. Conversely, Adamawa, Kano, and Katsina States enjoyed relatively lower prices. The South-South region bore the highest average price, contrasting sharply with the Southwest's lower rates.

Impact on Consumers and Businesses

The diesel price hike is more than just numbers; it significantly impacts Nigerian households and the business sector. For families, the increased cost of diesel translates into higher expenses for transportation and goods, tightening budgets further. Businesses, particularly those reliant on diesel for operations, face heightened operating costs, potentially leading to increased product prices and reduced competitiveness in both local and international markets.

Looking Ahead: Refineries and Market Dynamics

With the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries poised to commence operations in April 2024, there is a glimmer of hope for stabilizing diesel prices. These developments are critical in enhancing Nigeria's refining capacity, potentially reducing reliance on imported diesel, easing fuel scarcity, and improving foreign exchange liquidity. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on overcoming existing challenges, including feedstock availability and operational efficiency.

As Nigeria navigates through these turbulent economic waters, the diesel price surge serves as a stark reminder of the intricate balance between energy policies, market forces, and their far-reaching effects on everyday lives. Stakeholders eagerly await the impact of the upcoming refineries, hoping for relief from the persistent price pressures that have characterized the nation's diesel market.