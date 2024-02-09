Nigeria's Central Bank Shifts Focus to Supply Side of Forex and Collaboration

Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Yemi Cardoso, addressed the nation's economic challenges during a crucial meeting with the Senate Joint Committees on Finance, Banking and Other Financial Institutions, and National Planning. The meeting, held on February 9th, 2024, focused on Nigeria's need to tackle the supply side of foreign exchange (forex) to improve the economy and curb excessive demand for forex.

In his address, Cardoso emphasized that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would collaborate with other entities rather than directly intervene in forex markets. This shift in approach aims to mitigate the risks associated with direct intervention. The CBN's current goal is to bring inflation down to 21.4%, a target that Cardoso believes is achievable through the recently adopted inflation-targeting framework. This framework is expected to lead to clearer communication with fiscal authorities, lower policy rates, and potentially stimulate investment and job creation.

Transition to a Single Exchange Rate and Its Impact

Cardoso reported that the CBN has successfully transitioned to a single exchange rate to stabilize the market and combat exchange rate volatility. This new policy has already seen over $1 billion flow into the market, demonstrating a positive market response.

However, Cardoso stressed the importance of reducing forex demand, particularly in sectors like education and medical services, where he believes local substitution could help conserve external reserves. He urged for moderation in demand for forex to bring back credibility to the CBN and attract investors.

The Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: A Decisive Moment

The next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled for February 26th and 27th, will further assess and decide on these economic matters. Cardoso expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of this meeting, emphasizing that the CBN is committed to implementing policies that will foster economic growth and stability.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic challenges, the CBN's strategic shift in approach and commitment to collaboration offer a glimmer of hope. The upcoming MPC meeting will undoubtedly be a decisive moment, not just for the CBN, but for Nigeria as a whole.