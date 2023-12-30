Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Approved: A Response to Economic Forecasts and Currency Fluctuations

The Nigerian legislature has signaled its approval of the national budget for 2024, setting it at a hefty 28.77 trillion naira, equivalent to roughly $34 billion. This approval comes as a response to a governmental plea for a budget increase, driven by anticipated higher revenue inflows and the devaluation of the national currency.

Adjusting to Economic Forecasts and a Fluctuating Currency

Presented by President Bola Tinubu, the initial budget was tagged the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’ and initially projected at 27.5 trillion naira. However, the approved budget now anticipates more revenue from government-owned enterprises and assumes an average exchange rate of 800 naira to the dollar, with forecasted economic growth at 3.88%. The revised budget is a reflection of the government’s adaptation to economic forecasts and the currency’s fluctuating value.

Addressing Nigeria’s Financial Needs and Development Goals

The augmented budget aims to meet the country’s financial needs and development goals for the upcoming fiscal year. It includes allocations for statutory transfers, debt service, recurrent non-debt expenditure, and capital expenditure. The budget deficit for the 2024 fiscal year is N9.18tn, representing 3.88% of Nigeria’s gross domestic product, and will be financed by new borrowings totaling N7.83tn, N298.49BN from Privatisation Proceeds, and N1.05 trillion drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects.

A Significant Step in Nigeria’s Fiscal Planning

Despite concerns about the inflated budget for office furniture and vehicles, as well as the allocation of N10 million for maintenance of office building/residential quarters, the passage of the budget marks a significant step in Nigeria’s fiscal planning. This approval highlights the challenges faced by the economy, including currency depreciation and the need for revenue generation. The budget’s passage underlines the country’s struggle with high deficits due to low tax revenue and falling oil production, while also facing widespread insecurity.