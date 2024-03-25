Nigerians May Spend Over N725bn on 2024 Hajj Amidst Forex Challenges, NAHCON Announces

Amidst rising global financial difficulties and the depreciation of the Nigerian Naira, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has adjusted the 2024 Hajj fares, impacting both existing and new pilgrims. Jalal Ahmad Arabi, NAHCON Chairman, confirmed that registered pilgrims are now required to pay an additional N1.9 million while new registrants are faced with fees amounting to N8.5 million. This adjustment comes as a result of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and is aimed at covering increased costs associated with the sacred pilgrimage to Makkah and Medina.

Surge in Hajj Fare: Impact on Pilgrims

The revised Hajj fare structure has introduced significant financial implications for the Nigerian pilgrims intending to undertake the 2024 Hajj. For those who had previously registered with an initial payment of N4.9 million, the total cost now escalates to N6.8 million. This adjustment has been attributed to the late and non-remittances of fares, pushing NAHCON beyond the initial deadline set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Despite this, the government has intervened, seeking to negotiate cost reductions. The deadline for the payment of the additional N1.9 million has been set for March 29, 2024, creating a narrow window for compliance.

Financial Implications and Government Interventions

The steep increase in Hajj fare has raised concerns among various stakeholders, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which has called for more equitable charges. The organization emphasized the need for charges to reflect the current exchange rate and to be fair, urging hajj operators to adhere to Islamic principles in their dealings. In response to these challenges, NAHCON has been in discussions to secure lower costs for services in Saudi Arabia and has appealed to the federal government to provide concessionary forex rates to alleviate the financial burden on Nigerian pilgrims.

Prospects and Challenges Ahead

With the deadline for payment fast approaching and the significant increase in Hajj fares, there is growing apprehension regarding the ability of all registered pilgrims to meet their financial commitments. This situation may potentially lead to a reduction in the number of pilgrims able to participate in the 2024 Hajj. NAHCON's efforts to adhere to the preparatory timeline and negotiate cost reductions highlight the complex interplay between religious obligations, economic realities, and the impacts of global financial trends on individual pilgrims.

As Nigerians grapple with these adjustments, the unfolding scenario underscores the broader challenges faced by prospective Hajj pilgrims worldwide. The financial strain on Nigerian pilgrims also reflects the broader economic pressures faced by the country, highlighting the need for comprehensive solutions that address both immediate and long-term challenges. As the deadline looms, the coming days will be crucial in determining the final number of Nigerian pilgrims able to undertake the spiritual journey in 2024.