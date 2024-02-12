Nigerian Senate Urges CBN to Act on Soaring Inflation: A Call for Comprehensive Reform

As Nigeria grapples with soaring inflation, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions is urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take immediate action. In a recent meeting, the committee's chairman emphasized the importance of moderating inflation to stabilize other economic indicators, such as interest rates and exchange rates.

Inflation: A Growing Concern

The cost of living crisis in Nigeria has reached unprecedented levels, with headline inflation surging to 27% year-on-year and food inflation peaking at 32% in October. This alarming trend can be attributed to fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate depreciation, and challenges in agricultural production. Moreover, high poverty rates and food insecurity have further exacerbated the situation, with 25 million people (13% of the population) being food insecure and a poverty rate of 37% in 2022.

Strengthening Collaboration and Ensuring Soundness

To address these economic challenges, the Senate Committee is calling for closer collaboration between the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the CBN. By working together, these institutions can ensure the soundness of banks amidst the weak economy and safeguard the interests of depositors.

A Comprehensive Approach to Reform

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has emphasized the need for comprehensive reform to improve Nigeria's medium-term outlook. This includes addressing policy-induced shocks, energy costs, multiple taxations, and foreign exchange illiquidity that have negatively impacted the business environment. The potential increase in foreign exchange supply and stability, the resumption of domestic crude oil refining, and the effects of high borrowing costs on GDP growth prospects are also critical factors to consider.

As analysts predict a possible inflation rate of 30% for January 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to increase the policy rate by at least 200 basis points to 20.75%. With inflation driving up both food and core inflation rates, prices of commodities like tomatoes, pepper, garri, rice, and margarine are seeing notable increases. The situation is putting immense pressure on consumer purchasing power and further increasing poverty levels.

Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, CEO of CommonSense Group, believes that the solution lies in increasing production, implementing sound monetary and fiscal policies, and focusing on buying local products. He suggests that Nigeria should focus on stopping the import of items it can produce domestically, increase remittances from Nigerians abroad, and attract foreign investment. Additionally, Dr. Emmanuel proposes that every domiciliary account holding idle dollars and pounds should be audited to curb corruption.

The exchange rate remains a significant concern, and Dr. Emmanuel recommends revisiting the currency exchange deal signed with China six years ago to reduce dependence on the US dollar. By taking these measures, Nigeria can work towards restoring macroeconomic stability and promoting inclusive growth, ultimately alleviating the cost of living crisis that has plagued its citizens.