Business

Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu’s $7.8 Billion Loan Request

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:31 pm EST
Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu’s $7.8 Billion Loan Request

In a decisive move towards bolstering the country’s economic stability, the Nigerian Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow $7.8 billion and 100 million as part of the Federal Government’s 2022-2024 borrowing plan. This decision followed the presentation of a report by the Senate’s committee on Local and Foreign Debt during a plenary session.

Loan Approval Amid Fiscal Shortfalls

The loan, originally approved by the Federal Executive Council under former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 15, 2023, aims to finance a variety of sectors including health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and security. President Tinubu underscored the loan’s necessity to fill the financial gap and stabilize the country’s economic activities.

Additionally, the loan will support development in infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security, employment, and financial management reforms. The Senate’s approval of the loan request came in light of a shortfall in the country’s annual revenue, in relation to the need for rapid infrastructure and human capital development. The terms and conditions under which the loans will be borrowed will not compromise the sustainability of the Nigerian economy or hinder the integrity and independence of Nigeria as a sovereign nation.

Securitization of Central Bank’s Advances

In conjunction with this loan, the Senate also approved the securitization of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N7.3 trillion Ways and Means advances to the Federal Government. This measure seeks to lower debt service costs and extend repayment periods for existing loans.

The Ways and Means provision is a mechanism that allows the government to obtain short-term or emergency financing from the Central Bank in case of fiscal shortfalls. The interest rate for the securitized advances has been reduced to 9% per annum from the previous Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 0.3%. President Tinubu highlighted that the reduced interest rate would contribute to deficit reduction in the budget.

This comes in sync with the 2024 Appropriation Bill, where the Nigerian Senate approved a 28.77 trillion naira ($34 billion) budget for 2024, marking an increase from the 27.5 trillion naira budget initially presented by President Tinubu. The government expects more revenue from government-owned enterprises and now anticipates an average exchange rate of 800 naira to the dollar, with economic growth forecast at 3.88%.

Nigeria, grappling with high deficits due to low tax revenue and falling oil production, is forced to borrow more. The country is also battling widespread insecurity, with recent attacks leaving at least 140 people dead in central Plateau State.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

