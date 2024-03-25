Nigerian Government Deducts Over N415bn from State Allocations for External Debt Servicing (2019-2023)

Nigeria's federal government has deducted an alarming N415 billion from state government allocations to service external loans from 2019 to 2023, according to recent reports from the National Bureau of Statistics. These deductions, made from the Federation Account allocations to states, reveal a sharp increase in debt servicing amidst dwindling revenues, putting financial pressure on various states across the country.

Escalating Debt Servicing Costs

The Federation Account Allocation Committee Disbursement reports highlight a worrying trend of increasing deductions for debt servicing. In 2019, states saw N57 billion deducted, which escalated to N120.01 billion by December 2023. This 110 per cent increase over four years underscores the growing debt burden on Nigeria's economy. Lagos State bore the brunt of these deductions, with over N131.1 billion allocated for external debt servicing, followed by Kaduna and Cross River states. Conversely, states like Borno, Yobe, and Zamfara were least affected, with deductions well below N3 billion.

Rising Dependency on Loans

Despite the significant amounts spent on debt servicing, the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu's administration has continued to borrow heavily. In just the first six months, the government borrowed N4.94 trillion from domestic sources, marking a significant dependence on loans to fund expenditures. This borrowing spree has raised concerns, especially as it contradicts the administration's initial promises to curb borrowing and focus on revenue generation. Additionally, Nigeria's total debt servicing costs for 2023 soared to N7.8 trillion, a staggering 121 per cent increase from the previous year, further highlighting the country's precarious financial situation.

Implications for Nigeria's Economy

The increasing debt servicing costs and continued reliance on borrowing pose significant challenges for Nigeria's economic stability. With a substantial portion of the government's revenue going towards servicing debt, there is less available for critical infrastructure development and social services. This situation also raises questions about the sustainability of Nigeria's debt and the need for a more balanced approach to managing the country's finances. As Nigeria grapples with these financial challenges, the focus shifts to finding viable solutions to reduce dependency on loans and ensure a more stable economic future.