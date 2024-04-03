Nigerian Exchange Surges with N18tn Gain in Q1 2024, Dangote Cement Hits Historic N10tn Cap

Equity investors in the Nigerian Exchange Limited witnessed a remarkable first quarter in 2024, with an N18.203tn gain, marking a substantial continuation of the bullish trend from the previous year. The Exchange, which concluded 2023 on a high note with its All Share Index (ASI) up by 45.90%, continued its upward trajectory into the first quarter of 2024, propelled by significant contributions from heavyweight corporations like FBN Holdings and Dangote Cement, the latter making history by reaching a N10tn market cap. This period of robust performance saw the market capitalisation soar to N59.12tn, flirting with the unprecedented N60tn milestone.

Advertisment

Market Dynamics and Corporate Influences

The first quarter of 2024 saw a notable performance across various sectors within the Nigerian Exchange. The Consumer Goods Index, for instance, climbed by 43.66%, closing March at 1,610.80 basis points. Meanwhile, the NGX Alternative Security Market (ASeM) recorded a staggering 135.25% gain, despite the challenges posed by rising inflation and unpredictable exchange rates. Similarly, the Industrial Goods Index experienced a significant uptick, growing by 78.49% year-to-date and closing Q1 at 4,841.20 basis points. This period of bullish trading was characterized by increased investor confidence and strategic listings, such as that of Transcorp Power Plc, which further stimulated market activity.

Analysts' Perspectives on Market Trends

Advertisment

Experts like stockbroker David Adonri of Highcap Securities and Research Analyst Mercy Okon of Parthian Securities provided insights into the forces driving the market's performance. Adonri attributed the surge primarily to sentiment rather than fundamental economic improvements. In contrast, Okon pointed out the significant role of banking and high cap stocks, such as BUA Cement and Dangote Cement, in fueling the early 2024 rally. The market's resilience, she noted, was also bolstered by corporate actions, including dividend declarations and a fresh recapitalisation exercise for banks, which injected optimism into the trading atmosphere despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Looking Ahead: Projections for Q2 2024

As the Nigerian Exchange navigates the second quarter of 2024, the outlook appears mixed. Analysts anticipate that a combination of macroeconomic instabilities, corporate actions, and specific stock events will shape market dynamics. The performance of the banking sector, in particular, is expected to be a focal point, given its significant impact on the market's overall direction. While challenges such as rising inflation and foreign exchange instability loom, the strategic movements within the market, including potential mergers and listings, promise to offer intriguing developments for investors and stakeholders alike.