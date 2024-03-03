Nigerian Exchange and NG Clearing Host Workshop to Propel $39bn Derivatives Market by 2027

Amidst a rapidly evolving global financial landscape, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and NG Clearing Limited recently took a significant step towards fostering a deeper understanding of Single Stock Futures within the Exchange Traded Derivatives market. With projections estimating the market's value at a staggering $39 billion by 2027, this initiative marks a crucial milestone in Nigeria's financial sector development.

At the heart of the virtual workshop, industry experts highlighted the significance of derivatives in risk management, with over 90% of leading companies globally leveraging these instruments. Jude Chiemeka, acting CEO of NGX, emphasized the derivatives market's explosive growth potential and its role in driving financial sector innovation and diversification. Meanwhile, NG Clearing's CEO, Farooq Oreagba, discussed the central counterparty's pivotal role in ensuring trading infrastructure's integrity and market transparency.

Education and Regulation: Pillars of Market Confidence

The event also underscored the importance of continuous learning and adherence to market regulations for investors and market operators. The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, through its president, Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, pledged to provide intellectual leadership and capacity building in finance, securities, and investment.

Additionally, the Association of Securities Dealing Houses, represented by Mr Seinde Adenagbe, highlighted the importance of maintaining trust and confidence among investors in the derivatives market.