Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) Banking Index witnessed an impressive surge in 2023, recording an unprecedented growth of 114.9%.

This uptick saw banks emerging as top profit generators in Nigeria, largely propelled by increased interest income and gains from the Naira devaluation in Q2.

NGX Enjoys Record-breaking Year

The Nigerian stock market experienced an extraordinary rally in 2023, with a gain of N13.0 trillion. The market capitalisation rose by 31.8% to N40.92 trillion, marking the highest gain ever documented.

Concurrently, the Nigerian Exchange NGX Limited All Share Index increased by 45.9% to close at 74,773.77 points, also a record-breaking figure. Foreign portfolio investors began to raise their stakes in the market, while companies exhibited significant growth in various financial metrics.

Banking Giants Lead the Charge

FCMB Group witnessed a 92.2% share price appreciation, and a net income of N49.15 billion for the nine months ending September 2023, representing a 114.45% year-on-year growth.

Ecobank followed suit with a 97.2% share price gain and a net income of N182.9 billion, a 56% year-on-year increase. Stanbic IBTC’s share price escalated by 108.2% with a net income of N110.4 billion, marking a 111.7% growth from the previous year.

Jaiz Bank, operating on Islamic principles, saw a 110.9% share price increase and a net income growth of 96.2% to N6.4 billion. FBN Holdings achieved a 116.1% increase in share price and net income of N236.4 billion, a 159% year-on-year rise. Fidelity Bank’s share price grew by 149.4%, with a net income of N91.8 billion reflecting a 162.46% growth.

Leaders of the Pack

Access Holdings experienced a 172.4% share price increase and a net income of N250.4 billion, an 83% year-on-year increase. Despite reporting a N47.2 billion loss, Unity Bank’s share price appreciated by 194.5%. Sterling HoldCo’s share price rose by 206.4% with a net income of N16.5 billion, a 23.04% increase.

However, the leader of the NGX was United Bank for Africa (UBA), with a remarkable 237.5% share price appreciation and a profit after tax of N449.3 billion for the nine months ending September 2023.

These figures, derived from the first nine months of 2023, exemplify the robust performance of the Nigerian banking sector. The banking industry’s resilience and growth are set to continue into 2024, with mergers, acquisitions, and recapitalization efforts on the horizon. However, the sector is also bracing for possible challenges such as market manipulation, insider dealings, and unclaimed dividends.