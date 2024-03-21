Nigerian Banks Enforce 3-Year Tax Clearance for Forex Transactions

Banks in Nigeria have introduced a new policy requiring customers to present a three-year tax clearance certificate when applying for foreign exchange transactions through Form A.

This move, as disclosed by emails from leading banks such as Standard Chartered, Fidelity Bank, and Stanbic IBTC, sets a precedent in the country's banking and foreign exchange sector, aiming to ensure compliance with tax obligations.

Understanding the New Requirement

As of April 2024, individuals and businesses seeking to purchase foreign currency for services such as school fees or medical bills will need to provide proof of tax compliance for the past three years. This directive aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria's efforts to streamline forex transactions and promote fiscal responsibility among citizens. The Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) serves as a testament to having fulfilled tax liabilities, a requirement deeply rooted in Section 85 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act.

The enforcement of this policy could significantly impact the process of obtaining foreign exchange in Nigeria. Customers must now ensure their tax records are up to date to avoid delays or rejections in their Form A applications.

This development places a spotlight on the importance of tax compliance and its implications for financial transactions. Banks have also indicated that all submitted TCCs will undergo verification by state tax authorities, adding an additional layer of scrutiny to the forex acquisition process.

Looking Ahead

This policy's introduction marks a critical step towards enhancing the integrity of financial transactions and tax compliance in Nigeria. While it may pose challenges for those unaccustomed to regular tax filings, it ultimately aims to foster a culture of transparency and accountability in the country's financial landscape.

As the policy takes effect, it will be interesting to observe its impact on the forex market and the broader economic implications for Nigeria.