Nigerian Adebayo Ogunlesi Makes Major Stride with $12.5bn BlackRock Acquisition

On the global financial stage, a Nigerian-born lawyer and businessman, Adebayo Ogunlesi, has been making significant strides. Despite facing setbacks such as being dismissed as the chairman of the African Financial Corporation by Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ogunlesi has remained undeterred.

A Major Acquisition

Ogunlesi's infrastructure company, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), was recently acquired by BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, for a staggering $12.5 billion. This acquisition aligns with the vision of Laurence Fink, BlackRock's chairman and CEO, to transform the firm into a key player in the growing market for private and alternative assets.

Pioneering Strides

Ogunlesi's journey to the pinnacle of the financial industry has been marked by tenacity and resilience. His aversion to political interference and personal interests in business has been a key factor in his success. In addition, he credits his wife for inspiring a career change that led to the establishment of GIP. With over 25 years of experience in international business and financial services, Ogunlesi has become a key figure in the global finance industry.

A New Chapter

Following his tenure as the CEO of GIP, Ogunlesi is set to join BlackRock's board and global executive committee, where he will work under Larry Fink. This marks the first time in 18 years that Ogunlesi will have a boss. Despite his high-profile positions and significant achievements, Ogunlesi remains a private individual, preferring to stay out of the limelight.

While Ogunlesi's ascension in the global finance industry is noteworthy, it also sparks conversations about the role of family background, geographical setting, and connections in shaping success. His achievements have raised concerns about social mobility in Nigeria, with many Nigerians expressing sentiments about the challenging landscape for the common citizen.

Despite these challenges, Ogunlesi's success serves as an inspiration. His story illustrates that with determination, hard work, and a clear vision, it is possible to make significant strides on the global stage, regardless of one's background or the obstacles encountered.