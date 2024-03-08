Nigeria Sees Forex Inflow Surge to $1.3bn in February, CBN Attributes to Strategic Economic Measures

February 2024 marked a significant milestone for Nigeria's economy, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reporting an unprecedented surge in foreign exchange inflows. The acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, highlighted the sharp increase in remittance payments from Nigerians overseas and the robust purchases of naira assets by foreign portfolio investors, which altogether contributed to this economic boon.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, credited a series of strategic measures for the influx, including critical adjustments to monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing the exchange rate. These moves have not only enhanced liquidity in the foreign exchange market but also restored investor confidence in Nigeria's banking system and the broader economy. Notably, the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to hike the Monetary Policy Rate and adjust the Cash Reserve Requirement has played a crucial role in this achievement.

Impact on Investor Confidence

The reporting period also saw a marked increase in foreign investor activity, with over $1 billion worth of Nigerian assets purchased in February alone. The subsequent auctions of government securities, significantly oversubscribed with a majority of foreign investor participation, underscore the growing confidence in Nigeria's economic policies. These developments indicate a turning tide, with the CBN's proactive measures starting to yield tangible results in terms of foreign exchange accrual and investor interest.

With the CBN's aggressive stance on inflation and its commitment to economic stability, the outlook for Nigeria's economy appears promising. The central bank's actions, aimed at ensuring a steady supply of foreign exchange and fostering a conducive environment for investors, are expected to support sustainable growth. As Nigeria continues to implement these strategic economic reforms, the potential for further increases in foreign exchange inflows and economic resilience remains high.