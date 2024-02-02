Nigeria Government Considers Converting Foreign Currencies in Domiciliary Accounts into Naira

In a significant policy shift, the Nigerian Federal Government is contemplating a strategy aimed at bolstering the naira. This new direction involves converting foreign currencies held in the nation's domiciliary accounts into naira. The move comes in response to the naira's most significant depreciation on record in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, where it fell by 24% in a single day.

The government's new policy intends to stabilize the national currency by converting foreign currencies in domiciliary accounts into naira at an exchange rate pre-determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This decision responds to the hoarding of foreign currencies by individuals and corporations, which the government perceives as harmful to the naira. It also addresses the foreign exchange scarcity and the naira's depreciation, issues that primarily affect the elite, according to the government.

The Economic Implications

Significantly, this policy draws attention to the fact that over $30 billion is held in domiciliary accounts within Nigeria. These funds could be redirected to bolster the local currency. The proposed policy diverges from the administration's previous stance, which sought to attract funds from domiciliary accounts and Nigerians abroad for local economic investment. Previously, the Finance Minister underscored the necessity of cultivating an environment that encourages investment in Nigeria rather than foreign economies.

The government's plans have ignited concerns among citizens and financial institutions about the practicality and legality of such conversions, as well as the potential exchange rates to be used for conversion. To discuss enhancing the financial system's efficiency, a meeting was held in Abuja. The attendees included the Minister of Finance, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.