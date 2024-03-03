Nigeria Customs Opens 90-Day Duty Regularisation Window for Imported Vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has taken a significant step to streamline the importation process and enhance compliance by announcing a 90-day window for importers to regularise duties on improperly imported vehicles. This initiative, directed by Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, aims to address issues related to the importation of vehicles without the requisite customs duty or those detained for undervaluation.

Advertisment

Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer of Customs, emphasized that the 90-day window is a strategic move to facilitate compliance and simplify the importation process. Importers, vehicle owners, and agents are urged to seize this opportunity to regularize their vehicles by applying to the Zonal Coordinators and the CAC FCT Command. The necessary documentation and the vehicle registration process, in line with the Federal Ministry of Finance directives, are prerequisites for taking advantage of this initiative.

Assessment and Payment Procedures

The valuation and assessment of vehicles eligible under this program will be conducted using the VIN-valuation method, ensuring a transparent and fair process. Import duty, along with a 25 percent penalty, must be paid following the import guidelines, procedures, and documentation requirements under the Destination Inspection Scheme in Nigeria (2013) and the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Maiwada highlighted that all payments should be made using a Procedure Code created specifically for this exercise, underscoring the structured approach the NCS is adopting.

Maiwada's statement reflects a commitment to facilitating compliance and encouraging stakeholders to capitalize on this window of opportunity. However, it was made clear that vehicles already seized and condemned would not be eligible for release under this program and would be forfeited to the Federal Government, in accordance with extant regulations.